ODESSA, Texas — A warning is being issued by the Ector County Sheriff's Office about a phone scam taking place today.

Calls are being made by a man claiming to be with the Sheriff's Office, referring to himself primarily as Lieutenant Chad Johnson among other names.

This man, calling from the number 432-582-5148, is telling those that talk to him that they have a received a bench warrant for failure to appear for jury duty and is asking for personal information.

The Sheriff's Office is advising those receiving the calls to hang up and block the number and is reminding the public that they do not make calls of this nature.