ECTOR COUNTY, Texas — A protest group that made headlines in Dallas made its way to West Texas Monday to throw support behind small businesses in our communities. Their presence though is making quite the commotion.

So what sets this group of protesters apart?

They protest with guns in hand.

Some members of the group claim affiliation with Open Texas.

Filled with small business owners who own gyms, or salons, bars or barber shops, they are protesting the governor’s executive orders in hopes of getting back to business sooner rather than later.

They’ve rallied in Frisco, at Salon a la mode in Dallas, Ice House in Oyster Creek and now made their way to Anytime Fitness and Big Daddy Zane's Bar.

It was at Big Daddy Zane's Bar when their rally came to a head. The Odessa SWAT team was called and in the end eight people were arrested, six of them for unlawfully carrying a weapon on licensed premises.

Gabrielle Ellison, the bar owner, was charged with Violations of Emergency Management Plan. She has been released on bond.

Protestors arrested at Big Daddy Zane's Gabrielle Ellison, 47, charged with Violations of Emergency Mgt. Plan Class B with a $500 bond Anthony Elder, 24, charged with Places Weapons Prohibited, $5,000 bond Branden Burney, 21 charged with Places Weapons Prohibited with a $5,000 bond Carlo O'Brien, 20, charged with Places Weapons Prohibited with a $5,000 bond Jesse Semrad, 36, charged with Places Weapons Prohibited with a $5,000 bond Joshua Watt, 31, charged with Places Weapons Prohibited with a $5,000 bond Trinity Jackson, 31, charged with Interference with Public Duty with a $500 bond Wyatt Winn, 23, charged with Places Weapons Prohibited with a $5,000 bond

After hearing from everyone involved in this situation, one thing is for sure.

The sheriff’s office and the protesters both want Texas to reopen, but they’re going about it differently.

The sheriff office telling us there are better ways to go about getting your point across than to stand around with guns.

“It’s very saddening to me to see small business get destroyed at the snap of the governor’s fingers,” said Philip Archibald, leader of Monday’s protest.

Many of the people present at the bar believe the protesters were in the right, including Ellison.

“They were practicing their second amendment right to protect my first amendment right. They have no business being in this jail, they had no right arresting me,” said Ellison.

But the sheriff says there was no protest, and that the group went about reopening Texas the wrong way.

“Why draw attention to yourselves? I mean she could have opened up and we might not have known about it until the next day but when you cause this kind of commotion we’re going to take action,” said Sheriff Griffis.

According to Ellison, the group was not on a licensed premise despite the charges six of them are facing.

“It was intimidation, it was excess power, and you tax payers should be mad about this,” she said.

Archibald is also frustrated with the charges, addressing it with the sheriff at Tuesday’s press conference.

“We also don’t see a bunch of APCs [armor plated vehicles] roll up on civilians,” Archibald said.

“We do it all the time, that was loaned to us by the federal government and we use it each time,” Sheriff Griffis responded.

The sheriff says that Big Daddy Zane's may lose its liquor license over this and if the owner tries to reopen again illegally, that owner will be cited.

As for the protesters, they tell us they are working on taking legal action against the county.

