ECTOR COUNTY, Texas — The Ector County Sheriff's Office says their phone lines are down as of 1 p.m. on February 12.

The cause of the outage is unknown at this time and they are working to fix the issue.

In the meantime if you need assistance dial other authorities.

MORE FROM ECTOR COUNTY:

Ector County Sheriff's Office asking for help locating missing woman

Ector County jail inmate dies