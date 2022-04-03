Ector County Sheriff's Office makes massive drug bust

The office also confiscated multiple guns and close to $8,000.

ECTOR COUNTY, Texas — The Ector County Sheriff's Office has recently confiscated a large amount of drugs and firearms.

Deputies found close to 24 pounds of meth, about five pounds of marijuana, .5 kilos of cocaine, two rifles, and five handguns.

The drug bust happened at a residence in the 12000 block of W Edith. Investigators have been looking into narcotic activity for five months and were finally able to get a search warrant from the judge.

The bust occurred at 4:00 a.m. on March 4 and the drugs are currently in the lab for testing.

31-year-old Kyle Vaughn, 27-year-old Marcus Orosco, and 31-year-old Otoniel Nieto Garcia were taken into custody.