ECTOR COUNTY, Texas — The Ector County Sheriff's Office is looking for a missing woman.

Victoria Madison Bell, 24, is a white female, about 5'4". She has brown hair and eyes but the office does not know what she was last seen wearing.

ECSO says Bell was last seen at the beginning of February in West Odessa. She has not had contact with her friends or family since.

The missing person's report was filed on February 5.

If you have any information as to her whereabouts or her welfare, please contact Investigator M. McCrury at the Ector County Sheriff’s Office and refer to case #20-E0635.

Ector County Sheriff’s Office