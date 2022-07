The Sheriff's Office will be holding its food drive from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. each day until July 26.

ECTOR COUNTY, Texas — The Ector County Sheriff's Office will be holding a food drive for Jesus House Odessa.

The food drive will be held from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. until July 26.

The Sheriff's Office is looking for people to bring nonperishable food items to 221 N Texas Ave or in the lobby of the Ector County Sheriff's Office on 2500 S. Hwy 385.