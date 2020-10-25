Ector County Sheriff's Office asks for help locating missing man

The Ector County Sheriff's Office is asking the community for help with locating 22-year-old Baudelio Leyva Jr.

ECTOR COUNTY, Texas — The Ector County Sheriff's Office is asking the community for help with locating 22-year-old Baudelio Leyva Jr.

Leyva, who was last seen on Friday, Oct. 16, is 6'1 and 255 pounds.

He has brown eyes, black hair, and braces.

Leyva was last seen wearing a maroon shirt, dark jeans, tennis shoes, and a hat.

He was also possibly driving a blue Chevy Silverado with the Texas license plate NGX-4016.

It was reported that he was last seen heading west on I-20.