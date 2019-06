ODESSA, Texas — Retired Ector County Sheriff's Deputy Mike Finnerty died Monday afternoon, June 3.

Mike retired from the ECSO September 30, 2018 after 30 years of serving his community.

Ector County Sheriff's Office

He began in 1988 as a jailer and worked his way up to Deputy on patrol.

Mike's passion for computers and cameras led him to his last position as an investigator for CSI. He was also an arson investigator.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.