Ector County Sheriff reflects on permitless carry law

Nov. 1 marks two months since the permitless carry law went into effect in Texas.

ODESSA, Texas — November 1 marks two months since the permitless carry law went into effect in Texas.

This law allows people 21 and older to openly carry handguns without a license or training.

NewsWest 9 spoke to Ector County Sheriff Mike Griffis. He said he supports the new law that went into effect in September.

"There are bad guys running around. They don't have any training and they don't give a rip about the laws or anything else," said Griffis. "The good people need a way to defend themselves from these bad people."

Sheriff Griffis believes the new law allows more people the opportunity to protect themselves. He said he does however emphasize the importance of being educated when it comes to handling a weapon.

"I would prefer that the person who decides to carry a weapon on themselves or in their vehicle get some type of training and to know the laws that affect them," said Griffis.

Sheriff Griffis said that even though you don't need a permit, you still need to know the law to stay out of legal trouble. For example, like where you legally can and can't carry a firearm.

"You can carry that weapon in all the states that have a license to carry and the reciprocal states like Oklahoma and New Mexico" said Griffis. "There is a difference for people with permits. Open carry is only for the individuals in Texas."

Sheriff Griffis told NewsWest 9 he hopes people consider classes or training also for the sole purpose of using the gun safely.

"I would prefer people would know how to operate that weapon," said Griffis. "Like know when you should be prudent to pull that weapon and use it on an individual."