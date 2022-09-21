Ector County Sheriff speaks on Judge Counts' ruling on felony-indicted individuals being able to buy guns

Sheriff Griffis agreed with Judge Counts' ruling, but he is wary of the impact it might have.

ODESSA, Texas — Although every felony indictment is different, a ruling that gives people accused of committing crimes the right to buy guns might seem like a threat to public safety.

However, that is what Judge David Counts ruled on Monday. His reasoning for the ruling was based on past precedent, and he refused to talk to NewsWest 9 regarding any other explanation for his decision.

Ector County Sheriff Mike Griffis agreed with the judge’s ruling.

“I kind of agree with the judge on that deal because they are not convicted at that point, so I don’t think it really makes our community anymore unsafe or anything else at this point,” Griffis said. “But once they’re convicted it’s my belief they should never ever possess a firearm again.”

Although Griffis agreed with Judge Counts, he does not think that past precedent should hold a lot of weight when it comes to cases, considering every case has its own unique circumstances.

“There are a lot of precedents that should have never happened, and maybe one of the reasons why we’re here today and the current state of our country,” Griffis said.

It remains to be seen what will come of us this ruling or if it will be appealed.