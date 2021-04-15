Ector County selects committee members for library repair assessment

The committee will look at other libraries in the area and see what our community is looking for in a library.

ECTOR COUNTY, Texas — Ector County has put together a committee for the repairs needed at the library.

Five people have been picked to visit other libraries in the area to get a scope of what a community our size is looking for in a library and assess what needs to be done.

The next steps will be to choose a leader for the committee, complete their assessments and present their findings and recommendations to commissioners.

"Once this committee decides what they would recommend I think that we should have some town hall meetings so that we bring community members in to let them see the scope that the library committee presented," Ector County Judge Debi Hays said.