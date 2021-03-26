Ector County residents impacted by winter storm eligible for help from FEMA

It's been more than a month since winter storm Uri hit, leaving many in the area affected and at a loss. A disaster relief organization is stepping in to try to help

ECTOR COUNTY, Texas — Winter storm Uri blew through the state of Texas and left storm damages behind for many residents.

FEMA is one disaster relief organization that has stepped in to aid those in Ector County that have been affected by the storm.

There are a total of 126 designated counties that have been approved for individual assistance in the state of Texas and Ector County is one of them.

Maria Figueroa, head of media relations for FEMA, spoke to the affected areas in homes that people should be looking for: bursted pipes, damaged ventilation, air conditioning systems, refrigerators, and stoves.

When applying make sure that you have your phone number, list of damages, address, social security number and a good copy of insurance if you have it.

During the application process make sure to include what caused the damage; whether that be from snow or ice.

Figueroa stresses the point to not count yourself out too soon.

"Don't disqualify yourself because you think it's too little damage, just call and find out if you are eligible and for what you might be eligible," Figueroa said.