ECTOR COUNTY, Texas — Ector County citizens will likely soon be paying more in taxes.

On September 24 Ector County Commissioners approved a new tax rate.

The new rate is 37 and 1/2 cents per $100 valuation, which is lower than last year's rate.

However, due to higher property values home owners will likely see a slight increase in property taxes.

