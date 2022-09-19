Ector County gives monkeypox case update

The Ector County Health Department gave an update on the recent monkeypox case in Odessa.

ODESSA, Texas — The Ector County Health Department is keeping a close eye on the monkeypox situation, and they’re offering new answers about the individual that contracted the virus last week.

Through their investigation, they determined that the individual didn’t contract monkeypox in Odessa, but rather from travelling to Austin.

Between misinformation about the illness and comparisons to COVID-19, the health department says there is no need to be worried about monkeypox.

“Based on our investigation, we don't feel there is a threat with this particular case because the individual isolated and has been isolating and also seeked medical treatment,” said Brandy Garcia, Director of the Ector County Health Department.

Though the case was reported in Odessa, Midland County is as vigilant as ever when it comes to monkeypox.

They’re adopting a proactive approach in the event that a monkeypox case lands in the county.

“Well we’ve sent out emails to all providers that we can; we’ve kept daily contact with the hospital, you know letting them know what symptoms to look for, what signs to look for," said Tyler Collins, epidemiologist at the Midland Health Department. "We’ve also done some outreach as far as talking to some of the providers in person, just informing them what to look for and letting them know that we’re here as a resource if you need us.”