ECTOR COUNTY, Texas — The Ector County elections office has mailed out new voter certificates for 2020-2021.

The certificates are orange and white and are valid from January 1, 2020 through December 31, 2021.

If you have received a certificate for someone who no longer lives at that address or is deceased, you are asked to write "moved" or "deceased" on the card and returned to the elections office.

You can do this by putting it in a mailbox where it will be returned at no cost if marked correctly.

If your information is incorrect, you are asked to write the correct information on the back of the card and sign it. You must then place it in an envelope and mail it back to the elections office.

If you have not received your certificate you can call the office at 432-498-4030 to ensure your name is not removed from the voter roll.

RELATED: No action regarding Election Administrator's position taken by the Commissioners Court Monday

RELATED: VERIFY: No, Trump can't run for a 3rd term if Senate voted against impeachment