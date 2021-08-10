Ector County looks at new district lines

ODESSA, Texas — Ector County Commissioners are redrawng district lines.
One of the big proposed changes is to move parts of District 1 into Districts 2 and 3.
This is due to the growth District 1 has seen and the idea to make all the districts as balanced as possible.
"There's some districts that are short in population and there are some that are over," said Debi Hays, Ector County Judge. "So we're gonna have to move some pre-sinks around so that's evenly balanced both with voter turn out registered voters and race because that's very important for our area."
Ector County Commissioners hope to have a final decision on the new lines by November 9.