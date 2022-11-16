Ector County Library to host Permian Basin Poetry Society meeting on November 22

ODESSA, Texas — Dr. William Christopher Brown of Midland College will be emceeing a Permian Basin Poetry Society reading at the Ector County Library on November 22.
The event will be starting at 5:30 p.m. and Dr. Brown will be reading work from Trev the Road Poet. Trev the Road Poet is a poet from Yorkshire who has visited Texas several times in regard to his work.
Dr. Brown will be interviewing Trev the Road Poet before the reading begins and a Q&A will follow the poetry reading.
For more information, people can visit the Ector County Library Facebook page.