x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Ector County Library to host Permian Basin Poetry Society meeting on November 22

Dr. William Christopher Brown of Midland College will be emceeing the event that starts at 5:30 p.m.
Credit: KWES

ODESSA, Texas — Dr. William Christopher Brown of Midland College will be emceeing a Permian Basin Poetry Society reading at the Ector County Library on November 22. 

The event will be starting at 5:30 p.m. and Dr. Brown will be reading work from Trev the Road Poet. Trev the Road Poet is a poet from Yorkshire who has visited Texas several times in regard to his work. 

Dr. Brown will be interviewing Trev the Road Poet before the reading begins and a Q&A will follow the poetry reading. 

For more information, people can visit the Ector County Library Facebook page. 

More Videos

In Other News

ECISD students get new bikes

Before You Leave, Check This Out