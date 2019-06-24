ODESSA, Texas — Lynette Nickell with the Ector County Library was excited to share the many events that will taking place at the Museum over the summer break.

"We are encouraging children to come read at the library. If they read 15 books and fill out a reading log, and when they complete their reading log they will get a goody bag, a back pack. The pack is full of coupons to places like Bahama Bucks and Cinergy."

Nickell says the goal is to keep the kids reading over the break and provide them an outlet to more reading materials.

The Library offers many programs over the summer with options for everyone in the family.

On Mondays Toddler Story Time takes place at 10:30 a.m. and is geared for toddlers from 18 to 35 months. Every Tuesday there is a story time for children ages 3 and up. And Thursdays there are also events for tweens ages 8-11 at 3:00 p.m, and Baby Story Time for toddlers up to 17 months at 10:00 a.m.

Older readers have options too, with Adult Book Club events taking place twice a month, as well as events with family line dancing and family crafts.

The end of summer will reward readers with a drawing for gift cards

The Library hopes to not only keep kids reading over the summer break, but possibly to even improve their reading levels so that they can return to school with advanced reading skills.