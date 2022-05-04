Ector County Library holds town hall meeting to hear from Odessa residents on the future of the library

At the Town Hall, residents gave input on having art exhibits, focusing on a kids section, and having resources to bridge the digital divide at the library.

ODESSA, Texas — Odessa residents came out to the Ector County Library Town Hall to make sure their voices were heard as the discussion continues for what changes can come to the Ector County Library.

Sarah Griffin is a mom and 1st grade teacher, who regularly attends the library with her kids, and also encourages her students to come.

"My kids and I come to the library probably about every three to four weeks to check out books, so we come quite often," Griffin said. "I really love Ector County and I want us to be better and part of getting something better is that you are faithful to what you have. I feel like as coming and showing that we are interested in the library and it's important to us, shows that we deserve something better too,"

Others in attendance spoke about having art exhibits or children's sections or resources for kids.

"It can really provide an avenue and a doorway to host small business development groups here, to really present information," said County Judge Dustin Fawcett. "We can have the Odessa Development Corporation talk about the programs that they offer and really have workshops. Classes on LLCs, patents, starting up your businesses, but here an essential hub."

Fawcett believes the library could have more for businesses and more to bridge the gaps for outlets in the community.

"There's lots of discussion about programs for children," Fawcett said. "I think it can serve a lot of different purposes that really aren't met by the private sector. "I think it can offer what businesses really don't and I think that's where the gaps can be filled."

There will be a Spanish version of the meeting tonight at 6:30 p.m. at the Ector County Library.