Ector County library committee starting to discuss new library options

ODESSA, Texas — These past three months have been filled with lots of talk before action.



The Ector County Library committee has been researching and trying to decide what's best for West Texans.



That process continues today.



"We certainly want to approach all angles before we make a recommendation back to the commissioners and that's what we were tasked with doing," said Craig Stoker, ector county library committee member.



First, they toured the Ector county library, then Midland's and more recently



"Last meeting we really brought back to the table what it would look like to remodel, what it would look like to remediate the asbestos in the basement, what it would look like to fix the plumbing and kind of work on numbers of what it's going to cost if we really did all the projects that are needed in the present," Stoker said.



Today's discussion focused on what a brand new library could look like and what it would cost.



The committee chair says there would be two types of models to choose from if they pursue a new library.



One is the central model. The other is the neighborhood. It's as it sounds, central means one hub location, neighborhood means several locations.



The committee says in a new library they would want modern features to make sure it's useful well into the future