Ector County Library Advisory Board asks for public input

The board and an agency they are working with will gather information using online and telephone surveys, as well as two town halls.

ECTOR COUNTY, Texas — The Ector County Library Advisory Board announced Monday that a survey has opened to ask for input on what community members would like to see in the future of the library.

Advisory board chair Randy Ham said the information the survey is set to gather is crucial for work going forward.

“The Ector County Library is a critical part of our community, and the advisory board needs to have as much public input as possible as we plan for the library's future,” said Ham. “We are inviting the whole community to complete the survey.”

The online survey can be found by clicking or tapping here .

On top of the online survey, The Ivy Group, an agency the board is working with, will be conducting a telephone survey and holding town halls at the library.