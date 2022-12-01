Ector County says jury duty attendance is down

The county has opened a new online system to make it easier for potential jurors.

ECTOR COUNTY, Texas — The Ector County Courthouse says it's been having issues getting people to show up for jury duty.

According to a release sent out by the District Clerk, the backlog of court cases means the county needs people to show up in order to hold trials.

To assist with this matter, there is a new jury software to help make things easier for the public.

This software provides text and email notifications of changes or cancellatons for jurors who respond upon receiving notice of their jury selection.

If you haven't responded online, jurors will need to report to the courthouse in person to receive updated info, so the courthouse highly encourages you to use the online system.

The courthouse is also calling smaller groups of people at staggered times to allow them to space out more and keep everyone safe. This should also allow the jurors to be processed more quickly.