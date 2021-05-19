Ector County Jail provides update on COVID-19 in facility

Sheriff Mike Griffis said there have been no positive tests for the virus in months.

ODESSA, Texas — Sheriff Mike Griffis and Ector County Jail has provided an update on their COVID-19 results in the facility lately.

Griffis said that there have been no COVID-19 positive tests in months.

There have been also around 30% of the staff vaccinated, and while inmates have not received the vaccine yet, the jail is working on allowing them to get the vaccine if they want soon.

There has been more weeks, months that we have not have COVID-19 then we did," Griffis said. "I believe we had one of the best COVID-19 rates in the state when it comes to county jails and you know we have no COVID-19 right now."