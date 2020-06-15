ECTOR COUNTY, Texas — An inmate in the Ector County jail was found unresponsive early Monday morning.

The inmate, a 38-year-old black male, was booked into jail just after 1:30 Monday morning.

At approximately 6:15 a.m., he was found unresponsive and transported to Medical Center Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Sgt. Gary Deusler said in an email that the Ector County Sheriff"s Office will fully cooperate with Texas Rangers in the investigation.

This is a developing story, we will update this article with more information as we learn more.