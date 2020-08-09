Ector County jail expansion saving county millions of dollars

The county was previously spending around $3 million each year sending inmates to other counties.

ECTOR COUNTY, Texas — The new expansion at the Ector County jail means more and more inmates will be able to stay local.

Before the expansion, the county was spending around $3 million each year to send inmates to other jails because they did not have enough room.

"Now that we're open down there, we're seeing that we don't need all the other contracts with other counties to keep inmates when we're too full," said Greg Simmons, the Ector County Commissioner for Precinct 2.

"Today we did renew two contracts with other counties just as backup plans, but we have plenty of room at our local jail," Simmons said.

The new expansion also comes with security upgrades.

County Commissioners approved an $86,000 door control panel system at their meeting on September 8.