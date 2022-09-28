Ector County issues disaster declaration for border security

The Ector County commissioners made the decision 4 to 1 to make a Declaration of Local Disaster or a Resolution to Secure the Border.

ECTOR COUNTY, Texas — The Ector County commissioners made the decision in a 4 to 1 vote on Tuesday to make a Declaration of Local Disaster or a Resolution to Secure the Border.

The Ector County Sheriff and others spoke to the court about why they felt this declaration was necessary.

"What we're having trouble with, obviously, is law enforcement are fighting and they're not getting enough help, they are understaffed, they need as much, they need funds, they need aid," said Tisha Crow, with the Ector County Republican Party. "They don't have enough men and women on the street, as well as manning the jail. We have fentanyl rolling into Ector County, we have criminals in Ector County and they need help combatting both of those issues."

Precinct 4 Commissioner Armando Rodriguez was the only no vote for the declaration, citing it was being done for political reasons.

"This might just be a political issue, a party issue because of the elections," said Rodriguez. "They were saying that the aliens were bringing a lot of drugs, doing a lot of trafficking, but there was no proof whatsoever. Information was not given to us."

According to Crow, this is the first step in getting support.

"Without this declaration we can't go to the state and ask for aid, and we can get that aid through Operation Lone Star but first this has to happen," said Crow.

Other counties throughout the state have also made this declaration. From here, it's a matter of waiting to see what will happen next.