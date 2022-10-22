Ector County ISD hosting community event to kick off Red Ribbon Week

Red Ribbon Week begain in 1985 to honor agent who was killed by drug traffickers.

ODESSA, Texas — Ector County ISD is launching their Red Ribbon Week in style by hosting a community event. This event is a kickoff at the ECISD Admin Building at 10 a.m. on Monday.

"Celebrate Life. Live Drug Free" is the theme for Red Ribbon Week which runs October 23 through October 31.

This campaign is a reminder that everyday Americans across the country make significant daily contributions to their communities by being the best they can be because they live Drug-Free.

The kickoff is a chance for Odessa to unite in spreading a drug free message. Speakers will include Superintendent Dr. Scott Muri, Mayor Javier Joven, the Odessa Chamber of Commerce Ambassadors and others. In addition the Permian High School Panther Paws and drumline will perform.

During the rest of the week, schools will celebrate in fun ways designed to reinforce this refrain.