Ector County ISD reaches 65% CCMR threshold 2 years early

ODESSA, Texas — Every school sets their own long-term goals, and one school achieved their goals with time to spare.

Ector County ISD reached their College, Career and Military Readiness goal of 65% with two years left to go.

Set for the 2021-2025 school years, CCMR aims to have students ready for college, a career or the military.

The announcement came at an ECISD workshop last week.

Associate Superintendent of Student and School Support Alicia Syverson praises the accomplishment as a group effort with persistent work.

“CCMR is very complex, it is not something that happens by accident, it takes strategy, it takes intentionality, it takes everyone knowing their role, and then having a relentless focus on the work they have to do," Syverson said.