Ector County is getting a new juvenile justice center

Juvenile Services Director Kevin Mann says he thinks the design process will be finished by the end of this year. He hopes construction can start early next year.

ECTOR COUNTY, Texas — Right now, the Ector County Youth Center, or juvenile justice center isn't cutting it.

"Our current facility is 47 years old, and basically just doesn't meet the needs of the department anymore," Kevin Mann, Ector County Juvenile Services Director, said. "So a lot has changed in 47 years. When the building was first constructed, it was in the 1970s and your offender in the 70s is a lot different from your offender today."

Mann says offenses have gotten a whole lot more serious, meaning higher risk and higher needs.

"We've seen felonies increase by over 70% in the last five years," Mann said.

He thinks it's because these kids are left unattended and being peer-pressured into bad behavior.

A new center will have more room for the 40+ officers and over 160 juveniles receiving services.

"The new facility will have a pod system and so it'll be able to provide more direct care and again, it just gives more room for programming, and this starts up front, even with probation offices, more probation offices, better rooms for visitation with families," Mann said.

For example, right now, their dinning room is also where they learn. Their activity center overlaps with processing.

Attending to this now, will hopefully translate to less crime in the future.