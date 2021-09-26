Ector County Hospital District Sergeant killed in San Antonio traffic accident

Sgt. Daniel Valenzuela, Jr., a seven-year veteran of the ECHD police department, leaves behind his wife and four children.

ODESSA, Texas — The police department of the Ector County Hospital District is remembering one of their own.

Sergeant Daniel Valenzuela, Junior, was killed in a traffic accident early Sunday morning. The accident also took the lives of Valenzuela's father and grandmother. Valenzuela leaves behind a wife and four children.

Valenzuela was a thirteen year veteran of law enforcement, including seven years spent with the Ector County Hospital District. He had previously worked in Lamesa and Crane.

Brad Timmons, the district's Chief of Police, said that his influence over ECHD's police department was far-reaching.

"Sgt. Valenzuela was instrumental in all aspects of the police department and MCH. Sgt. Valenzuela was a friend, colleague and an outstanding police officer that has served his community with the utmost integrity and professionalism. More importantly, he was a good man and will be dearly missed."