Veteran courts are often times staffed by those with military backgrounds, just like Midland County Court Supervisor, Bettie Weatherspoon.

“They have sacrificed a lot," said Weatherspoon.

Weatherspoon explained a veteran’s access to a special court could make or break them.

“A lot of them have PTSD, anxiety, depression, brain injury-a lot of them use self-medicate because they're using drugs to deal with losing a battle buddy," said Weatherspoon.

It’s one of the reasons Ector County District Attorney Justin Low wants to explore all resources to bring one accessible to his community.

"A veterans court may provide a forum to give a second chance to these veterans charged with certain crimes.. other counties including Midland have veterans courts," said Low in a statement.

"I believe the subject is important and worth exploring further as there could be federal funding to support such a court.”

“Well we’ve all been hoping that Ector County would get one because they have a larger veterans population than Midland but it would help keep a lot of veteran out of the prison system," said Weatherspoon.

Not only to keep them out the prison system, but to help them live a functional day to day life.

“Military life to civilian life, it’s like going to a controlled environment to one where it’s total chaos because you don’t have that structure you’re used to. You don’t have the uniform you used to wear, being told that you gotta be here at this time that time so it’s a big adjustment," said Weatherspoon.