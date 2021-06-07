Ector County holds free bulky item drop-off

The event will occur Saturday from 8 a.m. to noon.

ECTOR COUNTY, Texas — The Ector County Environmental Enforcement Unit is holding a free bulky item drop-off on Saturday from 8 a.m. to noon.

The event is being held at 16265 S US Highway 385, across the street from Wilson's Corner Grocery in South Ector County.

Organizers hope the event will help stop illegal dumping in the county by offering an opportunity for residents to get rid of items that are commonly dumped illegally.

Loads will be inspected at the gate to ensure the items are able to be disposed of.

The following items will not be accepted at the event: