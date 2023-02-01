Ector County Health Department holding vaccine clinic, resource fairs

The clinics will feature free vaccines, workforce information and more.

ECTOR COUNTY, Texas — The Ector County Health Department has announced it will be holding two vaccine clinics and resource fairs.

These events will run from 8 to 11 a.m. on Feb. 9 and Feb. 23.

During these clinics, free COVID-19 immunizations will be available, including Pfizer and Moderna bivalent boosters.

Flu shots are available for $25, though children under 18 with no insurance may qualify for a free shot.

In addition to the vaccinations, the department will have workforce, insurance, dental care and other informational resources available.