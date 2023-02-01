Ector County Health Department holding vaccine clinic, resource fairs

ECTOR COUNTY, Texas — The Ector County Health Department has announced it will be holding two vaccine clinics and resource fairs.
These events will run from 8 to 11 a.m. on Feb. 9 and Feb. 23.
During these clinics, free COVID-19 immunizations will be available, including Pfizer and Moderna bivalent boosters.
Flu shots are available for $25, though children under 18 with no insurance may qualify for a free shot.
In addition to the vaccinations, the department will have workforce, insurance, dental care and other informational resources available.
For more information, you can reach out to the Ector County Health Department.