Ector County Health Department to host 'Back-To-School' Vaccine Clinics

ECTOR COUNTY, Texas — The Ector County Health Department will be holding 'Back-To-School' Vaccine Clinics during the month of July.

The clinics will be held on Monday July 10, Tuesday July 11, Monday July 17 and Tuesday July 18. Each clinic will run from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. in the Ector County Health Department Parking Lot. These clinics are for state required vaccines.

ECHD will also be holding their resource fair during these vaccine clinics.

For the agencies wanting to participate in the fair, they must bring their own tents or canopies, but ECHD will provide one table and two chairs for each group.