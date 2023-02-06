x
Ector County Health Department to hold vaccination clinic and resource fair

These events will take place on February 9 and 23 at 8:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. for each day.
ECTOR COUNTY, Texas — The Ector County Health Department will be holding a vaccine clinic and resource fair on both February 9 and 23 from 8:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. 

Information that will be available at the resource fair includes workforce, insurance, dental care, and other informational resources. 

There will also be free COVID-19 immunizations. Both Pfizer and Moderna Bivalents will be available. Flu shots will also be at the clinic for $25. Cash or card will both be accepted. 

The events will be located at 221 N. Texas Ave, Odessa, Texas 79761. 

