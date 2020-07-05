ECTOR COUNTY, Texas — The Ector County Health Department announced on May 7 it would not be allowing semi-public pools to open for summer 2020.

This notice includes all hotel and motel pools, as well as apartment complex facilities.

According to the health department, while there is no evidence that COVID-19 can be transmitted through pool water, the crowds pools draw will still inrease the potential of the virus spreading.

"We understand the inconvenience this will cause and our goal is to protect the public and stop the spread of COVID-19 in our community," the ECHD said in a press release.

The announcement comes after the City of Odessa announced it will not be opening its pools for the 2020 season due to COVID-19 concerns and budget restraints.

As of the time of the release, Ector County has 90 cases of COVID-19, with four deaths and 64 recoveries listed.

