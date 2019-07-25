ODESSA, Texas — Meetings have begun for departments in Ector County to discuss current budget needs.

There's one department that has felt the negative impacts of budget cuts over the past years.

The health department focuses on preventative care for the county.

"We want to prevent the spread of illnesses and diseases which is sometimes difficult to understand because it's not always seen," said Brandy Garcia, the Interim Health Director.

The department's long-time director, Gino Sollar, recently retired after 25 years of advocating for the department.

Currently, the Health Department operates with one nurse but the demand the community has for the department isn't being met.

"If we could have even one additional nurse we would be able to see around an additional to 80 to 100 patients a week. Currently, we are turning people away. Right now it seems daily" said Garcia. "We have one nurse and she may be able to see eight patients a week and we are turning away about the same amount."

Until the budget is completed, the future of the health department remains unclear.

The final budget must be adopted by the Ector County Commissioners by September 10th.