Ector County Health Department holding back to school vaccination clinics

The department will hold three Pre-K clinics and three 7th grade clinics.

ODESSA, Texas — The Ector County Health Department will be holding a back to school vaccination clinics.

These clinics will provide all of the required vaccines in Texas: Dtap, Polio, MMR and Hep A for Pre-K students and Tdap and MCV4 for 7th grade students.

Clinics will run 8:30 to 11:30 a.m. and 1:30 to 4 p.m. Pre-K clinics are on June 22-24 and 7th grade clinics will be on July 20-22.

To be eligible for the clinic, you must qualify for TVFC. Students must also bring their complete shot record