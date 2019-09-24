ECTOR COUNTY, Texas — The Ector County Sheriff's Office is investigating after a man showed up at a gas station with a gun shot wound.

The 58-year-old man showed up at the Pilot gas station at 3145 Meteor Crater Road just after 4 p.m., having been shot in the stomach by an unknown subject.

ECSO says the incident occurred somewhere south of the Pilot store and the victim then drove to the Pilot. He was then transported to Medical Center Hospital.

At this time, there is no more information and the victim's name is not being released at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.