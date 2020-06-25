Ector County facing shortage of contact tracers

The county health department hopes that making new hires will allow them to meet rising contact tracing demands.

ODESSA, Texas — The Ector County Health Department is facing a shortage of COVID-19 contact tracers due to the recent spike in cases in the Permian Basin.

The county is now working with hiring agency 1staffing to recruit the contact tracers, the application for the position can be found by clicking this link.

The need for manpower comes after many of the inital contact tracing staff pulled from other Ector County departments had to return to their normal positions as the county began the reopening process.

Ector County Health Department Director Brandy Garcia also said that current health department staff will be assisting the new hires with the contact tracing process.

The 1staffing application states that the county is looking for 15-20 qualified individuals with solid interpersonal communication skills to conduct the testing.