Ector County Environmental Enforcement Unit to hold bulky item drop off event

ECTOR COUNTY, Texas — The Ector County Environmental Enforcement Unit will be hosting a free bulky item drop off event on June 5.

The event will be from 8:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. at Tripp and Boles.

Items that are consistently dumped illegally in Ector County include mattresses and discarded furniture. So, this event will allow people to drop these items off.

All items will be inspected at the gate before having them dumped at the drop-off location.