Ector County Environmental Enforcement Unit holding scrap tire drop off

If you have any scrap tires to get rid of, visit the drop-off event early.

ECTOR COUNTY, Texas — The Ector County Environmental Enforcement Unit is holding a free scrap tire drop off on August 14.

Ector residents can swing by 7613 West Dunn from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. However, only a limited amount of tires will be accepted, so people should arrive as early as possible and anticipate long lines.

Certain kinds of tires will not be accepted, such as tires with the rims still on them or large equipment tires like those for tractors.

Scrap tires from commercial businesses will also not be accepted.