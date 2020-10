The Ector County Environmental Enforcement is hiring for a solid waste and remediation crew to help keep the county clean.

Part of the responsibility for the new crew would be to load and haul solid waste materials and litter caused by illegal dumping in the county.

You must at least have one year of experience in bulk solid waste collection and disposal.