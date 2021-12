Due to an increase in cases, there will temporarily be no in-person visitation, according to the Ector County Sheriff's Office.

ECTOR COUNTY, Texas — The Ector County Sheriff's Office announced Friday that the Ector County Detention Center is under a facility-wide quarantine.

There will be no in-person visitation until further notice.

Additionally, recreation activity will be limited to only occur inside the dayrooms of inmate housing areas.