ODESSA, Texas — Ector County District Attorney Bobby Bland announced he will not see re-election in 2020.

Bland continued to say he will not be seeking election for any other office, opting to return to private practice.

Bland hopes the decision will allow him more time with his family.

"I have made this decision because I believe it is in the best interest of my family and myself," Bland said in a Facebook post. "I have been truly humbled and blessed for the opportunity to serve my home county as District Attorney for longer than any other prosecutor."

Bland accounts his successes as D.A. to the dedication and cooperation of law enforcement and its brave men and women who make it possible for us to obtain justice.