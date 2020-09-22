Ector County Commissioners vote not to raise taxes for the 2020-21 fiscal year

This year has not been like any other. The pandemic has touched about every aspect of our daily life, and the county budget is not exception.

ECTOR COUNTY, Texas — Ector County Commissioners met Tuesday to vote on some final budget decisions for 2020-2021.

One of the biggest challenges? Making cuts because of COVID-19.

Before the virus, Ector County Commissioners were planning on raising the tax rate, that is not the case anymore.

“We put ourselves in the tax payers positions and those that are struggling right now are not in a position to pay higher taxes," said Greg Simmons, Ector County Commissioner for Precinct 2. "We felt it prudent to hold our budget as tight as possible so we don’t ask the tax payers to come up with funds that they don't have.”

The county voted to adopt a tax rate 36.5 cents per $100 in valuation.

This is the same tax rate proposed in 2019.

“This year there wasn’t as much money, so it was harder to tell people no," Simmons said. "Every department feels like they need pay raises and they need more employees...this year we had to draw the line on both and just keep it as close to last year as possible."

The commissioners have tried to save money by eliminating any open positions and implementing a hiring freeze.

But one thing they did not do was lay off or furlough any employees.

“It’s a lot easier to let go of an open position with nobody involved then it is to lay somebody off that’s getting a paycheck,” Simmons said.

Altogether the county is working with about $65 million dollars for the fiscal year,

They have about $15 million dollars in reserves, the most they have ever had.

Even so, they are being cautious about how they spend tax dollars.