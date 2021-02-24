Ector County commissioners recognize community members for efforts during winter storm

Ector County commissioners acknowledged several community members Tuesday for their outstanding work during the winter storm.

ECTOR COUNTY, Texas — Several people were recognized Tuesday for their tremendous charity during the winter storm last week.

446th District Court Judge Sara Billingsley, the Saint Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church, John Herriage and Jamie Tisdale were each given resolutions from the Ector County commissioners commending their selfless work.

“Those individuals fed people, gave them warm places to sleep, took in animals just so they could persuade others to leave environments people were freezing in to have a warm shelter,” Ector County Judge Debi Hays said.