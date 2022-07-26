Ector County Commissioners discuss the potential sale of Ector County Coliseum

A company out of Florida is interested in buying the Ector County Coliseum.

ECTOR COUNTY, Texas — An Ector County mainstay, home of the Jackalopes, the Permian Basin Fair and countless other events now could be under new ownership.

A company out of Florida wants to buy the Ector County Coliseum.

"We had an outside entity through a broker ask us if we were interested in it and in order for us to pursue this any further, we have to decide if the court is interested in doing that," said Mike Gardner, Commisioner Precinct 1.

However no decision has been made, only an offer.

"There are no plans at this time to sell the coliseum. Tomorrow will be strictly to decide if we want to pursue this any further or table it or just completely decide to not do anything with it," said Gardner.

Gardner says if the court does choose to consider the potential sale, that would be the first step of many.

"But we would have to hire a broker and we'd have to have a contract with someone to go in between and if the court decides to do that we want to make sure we do it the right way," said Gardner.

"Because it's hard to sell something that belongs to the public, there's a lot of steps you have to go through to do that and so this is the first step to see if there's interest in the court in doing that and the steps we'd need to take to bring it forward," Gardner continued.

The selloff could be the end of an era for the county.

In a 3-2 vote, commissioners decided to move forward with negotiations.