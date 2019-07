ODESSA, Texas — Tuesday at 8:30 a.m., the Ector County Commissioner's Court will hold a public meeting to discusss the proposed budget for 2020 in the Ector County Administration Building Annex, 1010 East 8th st.

The proposed budget is for all Ector County Elected Officials and County Departments.

The court will also consider any tabled items, policy matters and long range planning.