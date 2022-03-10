Ector County Commissioner's Court extends border declaration for 7 days

The extension passed with a 3 to 1 vote in order to give the sheriff more time to prepare data.

ODESSA, Texas — The Ector County Commissioner's Court voted 3 to 1 to extend the Declaration of Local Security to Secure the Border Monday morning.

The vote now gives the county sheriff more time to provide sufficient data and finish paperwork regarding financial aid.

The declaration was passed in order help law enforcement receive extra funding for Operation Lone Star, which was launched by Governor Greg Abbott last year to combat criminal activity near the border.

Precinct 4 County Commissioner Armando Rodriguez was the only commissioner to vote against the extension, and claims the declaration is only being made for political reasons.

“The only reason is the thing is they’ve been working on this project, they wanted to do the declaration in Ector County for a month now, by this time last time we had the commissioner’s court," Rodriguez said. "They should’ve already had a plan, they should’ve brought it to our attention, what they needed, what the sheriff needed, and everything else. They didn’t and still they haven’t.”

The sheriff was not in attendance for the meeting, which Rodriguez expressed disappointment over.

However, he looks forward to continuing the discussion next week with the rest of the Commissioner's Court.